July 27 Canada's Fibrek Inc said it was
temporarily halting production at its market pulp mill in
Saint-Félicien, Quebec to carry out repairs.
The specialty pulp maker said it would shut the mill on July
29 for about a week.
Fibrek, which is being acquired by Resolute Forest Products
, last month halted production at the mill to help
control inventory.
The mill's annual production capacity is about 375,000
tonnes of northern bleached softwood kraft pulp (NBSK).
NBSK is the paper industry's benchmark grade of pulp, and is
produced mainly in Canada and the Nordic countries.
Shares of Montreal-based Fibrek closed at 78 Canadian cents
on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
