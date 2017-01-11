BRIEF-Communications Systems to close its Costa Rica facility
* Says Costa Rica facility employs approximately 113 employees
NEW YORK, Jan 11 (IFR) - Brazilian pulp and paper company Fibria has dropped controversial language on a 10-year bond amid investor pushback, sources told IFR.
Fibria is one of several companies that have included new aggressive terms in bonds, making it easier for borrowers to breach covenants without offering compensation to investors, according to Covenant Review.
The US$700m Fibria deal has launched and is due to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 24 Judges in Delaware and Canada approved on Tuesday a plan to pay more than $7 billion to creditors of Nortel Networks, ending years of litigation over the former telecommunications company that filed for bankruptcy in 2009.
* Employment agreement with Nestor Cano provides for an annual base salary of $1.3 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jWHk5X] Further company coverage: