GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks steady after Wall St tech rout, dollar holds gains
* Asia ex-Japan flat, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
SAO PAULO, March 27 The board of Brazilian wood pulp producer Fibria SA has approved an 18-month share buyback plan to acquire up to 0.24 percent of its shares in circulation, according to a securities filing on Monday. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Asia ex-Japan flat, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 California legislators on Thursday tightened rules requiring Volkswagen AG to spend a portion of clean car infrastructure funds in disadvantaged communities, passing a bill as part of a budget package agreed with Governor Jerry Brown.
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)