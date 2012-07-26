* 524 mln reais net loss smaller than analyst expectations
* Currency swing in Q2 drives up cost of debt in dollars
* Adjusted EBITDA up 12 pct from year ago to 550 mln reais
SAO PAULO, July 26 Brazil's Fibria
, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, booked
a loss for the fourth consecutive quarter on Thursday, as a
weakening local currency drove up the cost of debt.
Fibria lost a net 524 million reais ($257.9 million) in the
second quarter, compared with a 215 million real profit a year
earlier, according to a securities filing. The result beat
estimates of a 731 million real loss in a Reuters poll of nine
analysts.
Fibria's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a gauge of operating
profit before debt variation, rose 12 percent from a year
earlier to 550 million reais, beating a forecast of 528 million
reais, as a weaker local currency and stable pulp prices helped
increase the competitiveness of the company's exports.
A 10 percent decline in the value of Brazil's real against
the U.S. dollar led to a 865 million real loss attributed to
monetary and exchange variations in the quarter, compared with a
327 million real gain in the same period last year.
($1=2.032 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)