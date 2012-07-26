* Fibria may raise further cash to pay down debts

* Net loss beats poll estimates of deeper shortfall

* Currency tumble drives up dollar debt servicing costs

* Weak real helps adjusted EBITDA rise 12 pct annually (Recasts, adds context and quotes from conference call)

SAO PAULO, July 26 Fibria , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, expects prices in Asia to remain stable through the end of the year and said it may use cash flow to bring down its high debt levels, which hampered profits in the second quarter.

"Our reading of the market is that paper and packaging production has been doing very well in Asia and inventories of fibers are running very low, so we expect very good demand," Henri Phillipe Van Keer, executive director of commercial and international logistics, said in a conference call to discuss the quarterly results, announced on Thursday.

Fibria lost 524 million reais ($258.7 million) in the quarter, compared with a profit of 215 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing. The results beat estimates of a 731 million real loss in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Despite record-low interest rates in Brazil and near-zero rates in developed markets, Fibria continues to struggle under a heavy debt load; 93 percent of its debt is denominated in U.S. dollars, which leaves the company's balance sheet vulnerable to currency fluctuations.

Executives signaled in the call that the company will put debt-reduction ahead of expansion, seeking to allay investor concerns over Fibria's most pressing problem since it was created in 2009.

"We expect the second half of the year will be better than the first, given that we started July with a more positive exchange rate and a better average pulp prices," Chief Executive Office Marcelo Castelli said in the call.

A 10 percent decline in the value of Brazil's real against the dollar led to an 865 million real shortfall attributed to monetary and currency fluctuations in the quarter, compared with a gain of 327 million reais in the same period last year.

Fibria's net debt climbed to 8.462 billion reais at the end of June, up 6 percent from a year earlier but down 6 percent from the previous quarter.

Still, the company took steps to improve its debt-servicing terms by using proceeds from the sale of 235 million reais of land and 1.36 billion reais of new shares to buy back $514 million in debt, a move the company may repeat in the next quarter.

"Using cash flow in the coming months, we may in fact repurchase some bonds, but that is still undecided," Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said in the call.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other one-off expenses rose 12 percent from a year earlier to 550 million reais, beating a forecast of 528 million reais. The weaker real and stable pulp prices helped increase the competitiveness of the company's exports, Fibria said.

The indicator, knows as EBITDA, is a popular gauge of operating profitability.

Net debt fell to 4.7 times EBITDA in the second quarter over the prior 12 months from 5.2 times in the prior quarter.

At 1:13 p.m. Fibria shares were up 6.42 pct to 15.24 reais on Brazil's Bovespa stock exchange, their biggest intraday gain in nearly a month.

($1=2.025 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine and Roberta Villas Boas; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Maureen Bavdek and John Wallace)