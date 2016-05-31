BRIEF-Heartland Advisors reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO May 31 Brazil's Fibria SA, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, raised the estimated capacity of its new Horizonte 2 plant to 1.95 million tonnes from a forecast of 1.75 million tonnes last year.
Chief Executive Marcelo Castelli told investors on a call on Tuesday that Fibria could also delay some of the estimated $2.4 billion of capital spending on the project and still start operations sooner than expected in late 2017. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The uncertain pace of inflation in the world's leading economies is causing concern in the fixed-income market, where some specialists feel investors are not properly positioned against the risk posed by rising prices.
* Golar LNG Partners L.P. - Buyback of outstanding bonds in the connection with the placement of new senior unsecured bonds