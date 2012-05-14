* Posts net loss of 10 mln reais in Q1 vs. year-ago profit

* Economic uncertainty hurt global pulp prices

* Currency swing bolstered result, could hurt in Q2

* Sale of new shares, assets to raise 1.6 bln reais (Recasts to add details, background)

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, May 14 Brazil's Fibria, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, posted a first-quarter loss as a weak global recovery weighed on pricing.

The company reported a net loss of 10 million reais ($5 million) in a Monday securities filing, compared with a year-earlier profit of 389 million reais. Net revenue fell 18 percent to 1.27 billion reais.

Sliding operating earnings, currency swings and a net loss of 1.27 billion reais over the past 12 months have forced the company to sell assets and issue new shares to reduce its debt.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 38 percent to 377 million reais, excluding one-time and noncash items. With those items, EBITDA totaled 356 million reais.

Meanwhile Fibria's net debt grew 13 percent to 8.97 billion reais by the end of March. That equates to 5.2 times EBITDA over the last 12 months, compared with a year-earlier ratio of 2.9.

Brazil's real gained about 3 percent in the first quarter, reducing the cost of U.S. dollar-denominated debts and limiting the net loss for the period by 270 million reais.

But the real has weakened about 8 percent against the dollar since the end of March, and a currency-related loss in the second quarter is possible.

The company sold 1.3 billion reais in new shares last month and plans to close the sale of land and forest assets for 235 million reais by the end of June.

($1 = 1.966 reais) (Additional reporting by Carolina Marcondes and Asher Levine; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)