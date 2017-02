* Net loss surges in third quarter, filing says

SAO PAULO Oct 26 Fibria, Brazil's pulp producer, posted on Wednesday a 1.1 billion real ($621 million) net loss in the third quarter, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of cash generation known ans EBITDA, was 476 million reais in the quarter, the filing said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Derek Caney)