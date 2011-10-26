* Net loss of 1.1 bln reais due to financial losses

* Brazil's real fell 17 percent in third quarter

* 92 pct of Fibria's debt denominated in dollars

* Capital spending slashed by 201 million reais (Rewrites throughout with foreign debt woes, spending cuts)

By Brad Haynes and Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 26 Brazil's Fibria (FIBR3.SA), the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, cut back investments after a steep third-quarter loss as a tumbling local currency drove up the cost of dollar debts.

Fibria posted a net loss of 1.1 billion reais ($625 million) in the quarter, according to a Wednesday filing, compared to a net profit of 303 million reais a year before.

The company also said in the filing it was cutting back capital spending this year by 14 percent, or 201 million reais, and planned to trim next year's budget as well.

Fibria, which holds 92 percent of its debt in dollars, is one of several companies feeling the brunt of a much weaker Brazilian real, which has increased the burden of foreign debt.

Brazilian companies took on about 50 percent more foreign debt in the past two years, tempted by record-low global borrowing costs and the local currency's rally to 12-year highs. [ID:nS1E78R1N1]

The real BRBY lost 17 percent in the third quarter, catching many off-guard after four straight quarters of gains.

It was the currency's worst quarter since the onset of the 2008 financial crisis, when Brazilian companies such as Aracruz Celulose lost billions of dollars making currency bets with aggressive derivatives.

Fibria was formed in the takeover of Aracruz and remains saddled with the heavy dollar debts inherited in that deal.

The currency swing last quarter brought the company's net debt to 9.54 billion reais, or 4.2 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization -- a gauge of cash generation known as EBITDA -- over the last 12 months.

The greater debt load and losses from hedges of its dollar revenues resulted in a net financial loss of 2.01 billion reais in the quarter.

Fibria's EBITDA slipped to 476 million reais in the quarter, down 27 percent from a year earlier, as prices for wood pulp fell 14 percent from a year ago.

($1 = 1.76 reais) (Editing by Dave Zimmerman)