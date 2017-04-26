Safran shareholders approve plan to buy Zodiac Aerospace
PARIS, June 15 Shareholders in Safran on Thursday backed resolutions that will free the French aero engine maker to pursue an agreed takeover of parts maker Zodiac .
SAO PAULO, April 26 Brazilian wood pulp producer Fibria SA may continue hiking prices in coming months due to surprisingly strong second-quarter demand, executives told journalists on a conference call on Wednesday.
Chief Executive Marcelo Castelli said cash costs rose due to one-time effects in the first quarter and should be lower for the rest of the year. Management also said they expect to boost earnings by selling excess energy in coming quarters. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators.
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.