BRIEF-LightInTheBox Holding Co Q1 non-GAAP net loss per ADS $0.01
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
SAO PAULO, April 3 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest eucalyptus pulpmaker, brought forward the startup date for pulp production at its Horizonte 2 project to early September, according to a Monday securities filing.
It previously expected to begin production in the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Fibria said it has concluded 87 percent of the physical plant for Horizonte 2 project in midwest Brazil, which is set to add around 2 million tonnes of new capacity starting this year. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Gabriela Mello; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* PNM Resources Inc says management is expected to affirm company's 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group