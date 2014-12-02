UPDATE 1-Anglo American plans pay cap after shareholder revolt
* Pensions body says change not radical enough (Updates with reaction)
NEW YORK Dec 1 Brazilian pulp maker Fibria will raise prices $20/tonne from Jan. 1 due to low inventories and increased demand, Henri Philippe Van Keer, chief commercial officer, said on Monday.
He said the new prices would be $860/tonne in the United States, $770/tonne in Europe and $660/tonne in Asia. (Reporting by Lucas Iberico Lozada; Editing by Ken Wills)
LONDON, March 13 Iran has signed a $1 billion deal with private investors to develop Mehdiabad, one of the world's largest zinc mines, which it expects will go on stream in the next four years and produce 800,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate per year.
MANILA, March 13 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he will do "what is necessary" to protect his country's environment when asked about his plan to impose a total mining ban.