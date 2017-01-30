UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
SAO PAULO Jan 30 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 92 million reais ($29 million) on Monday, compared to a net profit of 910 million reais a year earlier.
Fibria said in a securities filing that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, excluding one-time non-cash effects, a gauge of operating profit known as adjusted EBITDA, fell 50 percent to 804 million reais. Without the adjustments, EBITDA fell 62 percent to 667 million reais.
($1 = 3.13 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Diane Craft)
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.