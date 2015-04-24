SAO PAULO, April 24 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA,
, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, on
Friday posted a first-quarter net loss of 566 million reais
($190 million), down from a net profit of 19 million reais a
year earlier.
The loss was smaller than the 833 million reais shortfall
that analysts forecast on average in a Reuters survey.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
48 percent to 1.007 billion reais, adjusting for non-recurring
and non-cash items, above an average forecast of 931 million
reais.
($1 = 2.98 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Priscila Jordao Editing by W Simon)