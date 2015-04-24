(Adds details of earnings, exchange rate effect)
SAO PAULO, April 24 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA,
, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp,
posted a first-quarter net loss of 566 million reais ($190
million), as a weaker currency drove up the cost of servicing
its dollar-denominated debts.
The net loss, reported in a securities filing on Friday, was
down from a net profit of 19 million reais a year earlier, but
smaller than the 833 million reais loss that analysts forecast
on average in a Reuters survey.
Revenue rose 22 percent on a 3 percent increase in volumes,
as greater demand in Asia boosted prices. A much stronger dollar
also boosted the value in reais of Fibria's exports, which make
up around 90 percent of sales.
Still, the sharp depreciation of Brazil's currency in the
first quarter drove up the cost of servicing Fibria's debts, 94
percent of which are denominated in dollars.
The exchange rate variation wiped 1.123 billion reais from
Fibria's bottom line in the first quarter, but the
export-focused company stands to benefit in the long run from a
strong dollar.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
48 percent to 1.007 billion reais, adjusting for non-recurring
and non-cash items, above an average forecast of 931 million
reais. Without those adjustments, EBITDA was 985 million reais.
($1 = 2.98 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao; Editing by W
Simon and Chizu Nomiyama)