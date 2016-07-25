(Recasts with comments, share reaction, details of delayed
investment)
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, July 25 Fibria SA, the
world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, does not expect
global pulp prices to rise sharply in the short term despite a
clear recovery in Chinese demand for the commodity, executives
said on Monday.
Shares fell as Fibria's management failed to quiet concerns
that a tepid market and strengthening local currency would weigh
on one of Brazil's biggest exporters, despite strong
second-quarter results.
Fibria's net income rose 21 percent from a year earlier to
745 million reais ($229 million), as a stronger Brazilian
currency lowered the cost of servicing foreign debts and
building a huge new plant in midwest Brazil.
The nearly 11 percent rise in Brazil's currency, the real
, last quarter reduced the value of Fibria's
foreign-denominated debts by almost 1 billion reais and cut the
projected cost of the Horizonte II plant by 800 million reais.
Still, the stronger real reduced the competitiveness of
Fibria's export-focused business, which hit record profitability
last year as real slipped to a 12-year low.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell
33 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to 786
million reais.
"The outlook remains challenging in the short term due to
low pulp prices, a stronger currency, weak cash flow and rising
leverage," a trading desk note by Banco BTG Pactual said.
Fibria's head of sales, Henri Philippe van Keer, told
journalists that stronger Chinese demand was "a good sign," but
the market was not poised for the kind of rally seen in recent
years. Pricing concerns hurt shares of Fibria and Klabin SA
, Brazil's largest paper maker, which fell 3 percent
as Fibria lost 1 percent.
Fibria announced in May that a stronger real had cut the
cost of importing machinery for Horizonte 2 and confirmed on
Monday it is investing 4.4 billion reais in the plant this year,
down from 5.4 billion reais in prior forecasts.
Fibria is also putting off 500 million reais of planned
investments in logistics this year because excess rail capacity
in Brazil could make it more efficient to lease rather than
invest in trains, Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Castelli told
journalists on a call.
The new Fibria plant, along with rival Klabin's
Puma Project and Eldorado Brasil's Tres Lagoas expansion, are
some of the biggest corporate capital spending projects under
construction in Brazil.
($1 = 3.26 Brazilian reais)
