* Earnings 24 mln reais vs Street view 106 mln

* EBITDA 565 mln reais in line with estimates

* Maintenance stoppages weigh on output

SAO PAULO, April 23 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, posted lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Tuesday as stoppages for maintenance weighed on output and financial expenses rose.

First-quarter net profit totaled 24 million reais ($11.88 million), rebounding from a year-earlier loss of 10 million reais but well below an average forecast of 106 million reais in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 50 percent to 565 million reais, in line with a forecast of 561 million reais in the Reuters survey.

Fibria posted a net financial loss of 66 million reais, compared with a profit of 192 million reais a year earlier. The loss was primarily due to financial and accounting effects incurred in the early settlement of debt, as well as exchange rate variations.