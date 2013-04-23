* Earnings 24 mln reais vs Street view 106 mln
* EBITDA 565 mln reais in line with estimates
* Maintenance stoppages weigh on output
SAO PAULO, April 23 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA
, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp,
posted lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Tuesday as
stoppages for maintenance weighed on output and financial
expenses rose.
First-quarter net profit totaled 24 million reais ($11.9
million), rebounding from a year-earlier loss of 10 million
reais but well below an average forecast of 106 million reais in
a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
50 percent to 565 million reais, in line with a forecast of 561
million reais in the Reuters survey.
Output fell 5 percent from the first quarter last year as
the company stopped some production lines for scheduled
maintenance, while the resulting drop in pulp availability
contributed to a 10 percent fall in pulp sales.
Fibria's slipping output and profit comes amid an otherwise
favorable backdrop for pulp as recovering demand in China
bolsters rising prices and the Brazilian government supports
exporters with tax breaks and a more competitive exchange rate.
The company does not foresee any declines in demand from
China, with shipments to the country mostly limited by reduced
pulp availability in the quarter, said Henri Philippe van Keer,
Fibria's executive director of commercial and international
logistics, in a conference call with journalists on Tuesday.
Fibria posted a net financial loss of 66 million reais,
compared with a profit of 192 million reais a year earlier. The
loss was primarily due to financial and accounting effects
incurred in the early settlement of debt, as well as exchange
rate variations.
The company said it would maintain its 1.24 billion reais
investment plan for the year, with 249 million reais having been
spent in the first quarter.