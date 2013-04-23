* Earnings 24 mln reais vs Street view 106 mln

* EBITDA 565 mln reais in line with estimates

* Maintenance stoppages weigh on output

SAO PAULO, April 23 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, posted lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Tuesday as stoppages for maintenance weighed on output and financial expenses rose.

First-quarter net profit totaled 24 million reais ($11.9 million), rebounding from a year-earlier loss of 10 million reais but well below an average forecast of 106 million reais in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 50 percent to 565 million reais, in line with a forecast of 561 million reais in the Reuters survey.

Output fell 5 percent from the first quarter last year as the company stopped some production lines for scheduled maintenance, while the resulting drop in pulp availability contributed to a 10 percent fall in pulp sales.

Fibria's slipping output and profit comes amid an otherwise favorable backdrop for pulp as recovering demand in China bolsters rising prices and the Brazilian government supports exporters with tax breaks and a more competitive exchange rate.

The company does not foresee any declines in demand from China, with shipments to the country mostly limited by reduced pulp availability in the quarter, said Henri Philippe van Keer, Fibria's executive director of commercial and international logistics, in a conference call with journalists on Tuesday.

Fibria posted a net financial loss of 66 million reais, compared with a profit of 192 million reais a year earlier. The loss was primarily due to financial and accounting effects incurred in the early settlement of debt, as well as exchange rate variations.

The company said it would maintain its 1.24 billion reais investment plan for the year, with 249 million reais having been spent in the first quarter.