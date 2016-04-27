(Recasts with Chinese outlook, CEO comments)
By Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordão
SAO PAULO, April 27 Brazil's Fibria SA
expects Chinese wood pulp demand to recover this
quarter, executives said on Wednesday after reporting
weaker-than-expected earnings on soft sales there.
First-quarter net income of 978 million reais ($278 million)
missed the average estimate of 1.26 billion reais in a Reuters
poll of analysts. The results were an improvement over a
year-earlier loss of 566 million reais, though, as a weaker
currency aided the company's export-focused business.
Shares of the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp
were down 3 percent in Sao Paulo trading. At Tuesday's close,
they had fallen nearly 40 percent in the last four months as a
recent rebound for Brazil's currency and soft demand in China
hurt one of last year's best-performing stocks on the Sao Paulo
exchange.
Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Castelli tried to allay
fears of collapsing Chinese demand, assuring analysts that weak
sales in China were due to buyers burning through inventory as a
negotiating tactic.
"The Chinese were using inventory to bring down prices,"
Castelli said on a conference call. "The demand was absolutely
back in March and April as they need to restock inventories."
He said recovering demand in China was contributing to "very
good" sales this quarter, when production should also benefit
from a lack of scheduled maintenance at Fibria's plants.
Two other pulp producers have already raised prices in China
from March lows, Castelli said, adding that Fibria would wait
for more clarity before deciding to do so.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization rose 25 percent from a year earlier to 1.254
billion reais, excluding one-time accounting losses of 21
million reais.
Exchange rate variations also helped earnings. A nearly 10
percent rebound in Brazil's currency during the quarter reduced
the cost of dollar-denominated debt in reais, generating a net
financial gain of 922 million reais, compared with a
year-earlier loss of 1.746 billion reais.
($1 = 3.52 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing
by Paul Simao and Lisa Von Ahn)