TOKYO, Sept 25 Panasonic Corp is in
talks about taking a stake in Spanish auto parts maker Ficosa
International SA in what would be its first big M&A
investment in the automotive field, sources with knowledge of
the matter said on Thursday.
The two sides are hammering out details including the stake
size and investment amount, and aim to reach an agreement by
end-March, the sources said.
The Nikkei newspaper reported earlier that Panasonic is
expected to invest 20 billion yen to 30 billion yen ($183
million to $275 million) in Ficosa for a near 50 percent stake.
Panasonic said it is considering various strategies for its
automotive business but nothing has been decided.
(1 US dollar = 109.2100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing
by Edwina Gibbs)