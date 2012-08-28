* Abigail Johnson to oversee all major businesses
* Likely positioned to succeed father as CEO
* Fidelity faces challenges from outflows, low-cost ETFs
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, Aug 28 Fidelity Investments said Tuesday
Abigail Johnson was promoted to run all of the company's main
businesses, the strongest signal yet that she could be the next
leader of the mutual fund powerhouse founded by her grandfather.
Abigail Johnson, 50, will continue to report to her
82-year-old father, Edward C. Johnson III, Boston-based
Fidelity's chairman and chief executive since taking over from
his father in 1977.
The promotion likely means Abigail Johnson will eventually
replace her father as Fidelity's chairman, ending years of
speculation about who would run the firm next, said John
Bonnanzio, who edits a newsletter for Fidelity investors.
Bonnanzio said he was only surprised she had not been given more
responsibilities already.
With $1.58 trillion of assets, Fidelity is the
second-largest U.S. mutual fund company, behind only Vanguard
Group, and one of the world's biggest money managers. But some
of the firm's signature funds, like the Magellan Fund
once run by Peter Lynch, have fallen on hard times. Fidelity
customers have withdrawn more money than they have added over
the past few years.
Johnson's appointment comes as Fidelity faces stiff
competition, investors' lack of confidence in the stock market
as well as the emergence of low-cost, index-based
exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Even if the global economy was more stable, Abigail Johnson
still would face a significant challenge expanding a company the
size of Fidelity, according to Jim Lowell, chief investment
officer of Adviser Investments, which has $2.4 billion mostly
invested in Fidelity and Vanguard mutual funds.
"It's a fairly hostile environment," Lowell said. "There are
product issues. Fidelity is still trying to figure out how to
get market share with ETFs without getting into a price war."
Lowell said Johnson is up to the task: "She's well schooled
in every spoke of Fidelity's wheel."
In 2011, Fidelity's customer outflows - including funds and
managed products - totaled $36.2 billion, largely driven by
$46.1 billion in equity outflows and $16.1 billion in money
market outflows.
BROADER ROLE
As president of Fidelity Financial Services, Abigail Johnson
will oversee all of the firm's major businesses including asset
management, retail and institutional brokers and retirement and
benefit services.
She had been overseeing only Fidelity's personal, workplace
and institutional services organization, which includes the
retail and institutional brokerage divisions, as well as
retirement and benefits services.
The latest move means that Ronald O'Hanley, who oversaw all
asset management and corporate services and reported directly to
Edward Johnson, will now report to Abigail Johnson.
Edward Johnson has no plans to step down as chairman and
CEO, Fidelity spokeswoman Anne Crowley said. "But there's no
question this a broader role for Abby."
In April, during a rare public appearance, the elder Johnson
appeared frail when he and his family accepted congratulations
during their induction into the Greater Boston Chamber of
Commerce's Academy of Distinguished Bostonians.
During her 24-year career at Fidelity, Abigail Johnson has
continued to gain important assignments, though it has not
always been a direct path to the top.
Johnson, who had worked summers at her family's firm before
college, graduated from Hobart and William Smith Colleges in
Geneva, New York, with a degree in art history. She worked for
two years after graduation at consulting firm Booz Allen where
she met her husband, Christopher McKown.
Abigail Johnson then obtained an MBA from Harvard Business
School before joining Fidelity as an analyst in 1988. In the
1990s, she ran three different stock funds before moving into
management. In 2001, she was named president of the fund
division and in 2005 she switched jobs to take charge of
Fidelity's benefits and retirement plans unit.
Some outside Fidelity saw the 2005 shift as her demotion
away from the firm's core strength in mutual funds. The
perception only grew later that year when the family altered
ownership stakes in the firm and shifted some of Abigail
Johnson's holdings to family trusts. Fidelity is controlled by
the Johnson family along with outside shareholders, mainly
employees of the firm.
At the Boston Chamber of Commerce event in April, Abigail
Johnson recounted how her training in learning the family
business first began in the 1970s at the family dinner table.
"The telephone would ring and someone would leap to get it,"
Abigail Johnson said at the occasion. "The call would invariably
be for my father."
From her seat at the dinner table, she said she would listen
to how her father handled a customer's issue.