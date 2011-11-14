LONDON Nov 14 Anthony Bolton, the star British fund manager now trying his luck in Asia, said he was sorry for poor results at his China fund and his optimism for the country's prospects had been "severely tested" in recent months.

Industry veteran Bolton, who moved to Hong Kong last year to manage the Fidelity China Special Situations fund, is facing one of the toughest tests of his career as he tries to maintain his reputation as a savvy stock-picker.

Bolton said in a statement accompanying the fund's six-month results on Monday he was wrong in believing China's stock market could decouple from Western equities. This was particularly the case as China was fully exposed to the "misguided experiment" of the euro and its current crisis, he said.

"I am sorry to report that the combination of the very difficult stock market background, the company's exposure to the more volatile medium and smaller capitalisation Chinese stocks and the company's gearing has produced some very poor performance figures," he said.

The Fidelity China Special Situations fund's net asset value fell 28.9 percent in the six months to Sept. 30, underperforming a 24.5 percent fall in the MSCI China Index.

The fund, which had net assets of 490 million pounds ($788 million) on Sept. 30, was even forced to buy back a portion of its shares to bolster investor confidence in September.

Bolton said he was worried about bad bank debts and falling property prices in China, as well as growth in the unofficial loan market, which, coupled with monetary tightening, raised the possibility for loan losses.

He also said European politicians would eventually have to decide between political union and a break-up of the euro.

"I have never been a fan of the euro, and today we are fully exposed to all the risks of that misguided experiment," he said.

Despite the turmoil, he does not think a major recession was inevitable. "My strongest view is that with a black cloud looming over Europe for several years to come, investors in those markets will look elsewhere for growth, provided exchange controls do not stop them doing so." ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Will Waterman)