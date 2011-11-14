LONDON Nov 14 Anthony Bolton, the star
British fund manager now trying his luck in Asia, said he was
sorry for poor results at his China fund and his optimism for
the country's prospects had been "severely tested" in recent
months.
Industry veteran Bolton, who moved to Hong Kong last year to
manage the Fidelity China Special Situations fund, is
facing one of the toughest tests of his career as he tries to
maintain his reputation as a savvy stock-picker.
Bolton said in a statement accompanying the fund's six-month
results on Monday he was wrong in believing China's stock market
could decouple from Western equities. This was particularly the
case as China was fully exposed to the "misguided experiment" of
the euro and its current crisis, he said.
"I am sorry to report that the combination of the very
difficult stock market background, the company's exposure to the
more volatile medium and smaller capitalisation Chinese stocks
and the company's gearing has produced some very poor
performance figures," he said.
The Fidelity China Special Situations fund's net
asset value fell 28.9 percent in the six months to Sept. 30,
underperforming a 24.5 percent fall in the MSCI China Index.
The fund, which had net assets of 490 million pounds ($788
million) on Sept. 30, was even forced to buy back a portion of
its shares to bolster investor confidence in September.
Bolton said he was worried about bad bank debts and falling
property prices in China, as well as growth in the unofficial
loan market, which, coupled with monetary tightening, raised the
possibility for loan losses.
He also said European politicians would eventually have to
decide between political union and a break-up of the euro.
"I have never been a fan of the euro, and today we are fully
exposed to all the risks of that misguided experiment," he said.
Despite the turmoil, he does not think a major recession was
inevitable. "My strongest view is that with a black cloud
looming over Europe for several years to come, investors in
those markets will look elsewhere for growth, provided exchange
controls do not stop them doing so."
($1 = 0.622 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Will Waterman)