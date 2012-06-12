LONDON, June 12 Anthony Bolton's Fidelity China
Special Situations fund has lost a fifth of its value
since its launch in Asia in 2010, lagging the wider Chinese
stock market, it was revealed in an annual report on Tuesday.
Bolton, one of the UK's best known and most successful fund
managers, said in the report that he continued to believe his
strategy was capable of beating the Chinese benchmark index,
despite struggling so far.
The fund has suffered from heavy exposure to poorly
performing small and mid-cap stocks, according to the report.
Earlier this year Bolton decided to run the fund for at
least two more years, giving himself more time to turn around
its poor performance.
"To date the road has been hard but my enthusiasm for this
amazing country remains unabated...I strongly believe that China
is not the house of cards some have suggested and it is not
about to collapse," Bolton said in the fund's annual report.
"Specifically on Chinese stocks, valuations are still near
their ten-year lows and sentiment has again become very
negative...I continue to believe that those who stick the course
in China will be amply rewarded," he said.
Among the companies Bolton likes are REXLot, which
provides services to the state-owned lottery sector, Hong-Kong
based property developer CSI Properties and pharmaceuticals firm
Hutchison China MediTech.
Bolton forged a reputation as one of the UK's savviest
stock-pickers during 28 years managing Fidelity's flagship
Special Situations fund, turning 1,000 pounds invested at the
start into almost 150,000 pounds by the time he stepped down
from day-to-day management in 2007.
Since its launch in April 2010, the $750 million China
fund's net asset value (NAV) has fallen by 20 percent to June
11, underperforming a 17 percent drop in the benchmark MSCI
China Index.
The fund's share price has fallen 26.3 percent over the same
period.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Anjuli Davies; Editing by Elaine
