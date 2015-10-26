(Adds comment from regulator, background, byline)
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON Oct 26 Massachusetts' top securities
regulator said on Monday he had charged a brokerage unit of
Fidelity Investments with "dishonest and unethical conduct" by
allowing unregistered investment advisers to make trades on its
broker-dealer platform.
The regulator, William Galvin, called out Fidelity in a
statement for "a systemic failure" to spot the activity, which
he described as "blatant." An administrative complaint said
Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC allowed at least 13 advisers who
were not registered with the state as required to carry out
trades under authorization forms submitted by Fidelity
customers.
Fidelity spokesman Adam Banker said via e-mail, "We do not
believe that Fidelity has violated any laws or regulations in
connection with this matter. We look forward to reviewing the
details of this matter and addressing them appropriately."
Galvin, the Massachusetts Secretary of State, said his
office spotted the issue as it ramped up oversight under rules
giving states new responsibilities for financial advisers and
that the investigation was still open.
Asked whether some of the people advising Fidelity clients
had registered elsewhere, Galvin said that would not matter
since the activity lasted for years.
"This is not like an overdue library book," he said in an
interview. "It's very disappointing to see this lack of focus on
who is on your trading platform."
In one case cited in the complaint, an unregistered
adviser's activity "was so blatant that on three separate
occasions, twice in 2006 and once in 2014, Fidelity instructed
him to register" and yet still allowed the adviser to work with
Fidelity customer accounts.
Fidelity also encouraged that adviser's trading with gifts
such as airline frequent-flier files and tickets to a
professional sporting event, the complaint said.
According to the complaint, Fidelity began a review of the
activity by unregistered investment advisers last year,
apparently expedited by Galvin's investigation, and that since
the start of this year 13 unregistered advisers in Massachusetts
have had their trading authorizations revoked by the company.
Fidelity was concerned about its own exposure to risk but
did not express concern about the risks the activity posed to
its retail customers, the complaint said. Among other things,
Galvin seeks to have Fidelity censured, that it hire a
compliance consultant and pay an unspecified fine.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Christian Plumb and Grant
McCool)