* First ETF filing from Fidelity since 2003

* Filing includes long-short ETFs

* Plans could put Fidelity up against Vanguard

By Jessica Toonkel

Dec 2 Fidelity Investments has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to significantly expand its exchange-traded fund lineup.

As first reported by IndexUniverse.com, the Boston-based mutual fund company filed for exemptive relief from the SEC to offer international and U.S. equity and fixed income index-based ETFs. In its filing, Fidelity also is asking for relief to offer long-short ETFs.

Fidelity has only one ETF, the $155.2 million Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking ETF (ONEQ.P), causing industry insiders over the years to wonder when and if the Boston-based firm was going to make a bigger push into the ETF space, which now stands at $1 trillion in assets under management.

"It's a bit of a surprise given that they have been quiet for seven and a half years," said Matt Hougan, president of ETF analytics at IndexUniverse.com.

Fidelity decided to file for the exemptive relief now because since 2003 many ETF providers have gotten permission from the SEC to do many different kinds of ETFs, said Vin Loporchio, a spokesman at Fidelity.

"We are always looking for new ways to provide clients with the products and services they want and this relief should position us well to meet those needs," he said. He declined to elaborate on Fidelity's plans.

If Fidelity does launch ETFs, it is entering a market that is already very crowded. But just because Fidelity is late to the ETF space does not mean the firm cannot be a viable competitor, Hougan said. "You shouldn't discount Fidelity's marketing muscle and their ability to tap the adviser and individual investor market," he said.

Also, Fidelity's filing mentions a "master feeder" structure for the ETFs, which seems to imply that Fidelity may want to create a structure where its ETFs "feed" off its mutual funds, Hougan said. The Vanguard Group's ETFs are a share class of its mutual funds, and this could be similar, he said.

"The gist is that Fidelity wants to tap into the economy of scale its mutual funds have," he said.

It remains to be seen how Fidelity's plans will gel with its current agreement with BlackRock Inc's (BLK.N) iShares. Last February, Fidelity entered an agreement with iShares under which it offers 30 iShares ETFs online, commission-free.

LoPorchio said the filing would not affect Fidelity's agreement with iShares.

An iShares spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Gary Hill)