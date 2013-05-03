LAGOS May 3 Nigeria's Fidelity Bank has issued a $300 million 5-year Eurobond paying a 6.875 percent coupon and priced at a discount to give a 7 percent yield, the bank said on Friday.

A senior official at Fidelity, who declined to be named, said the bond sale was completed on Thursday.

Citibank and Deutsche Bank were joint lead managers on the deal, a prospectus obtained by Reuters shows.

Fidelity CEO Reginald Ihejiahi told Reuters last month that the planned bond was part of a funding drive for projects with dollar financing needs, including in oil, power and infrastructure.

Foreign investor appetite for emerging market debt is soaring, as the hunt for yield amid rock-bottom interest rates in Western countries pushes bond buyers further afield.

Samir Gadio, emerging market strategist at Standard Bank, said the issue price had been 99.48 percent and that the bond gives a spread over U.S. Treasuries of 635 basis points.

He added that fair value would have been between 6.5 percent and 6.75 percent yield, but said he expected the bond to perform well nonetheless, since the deal was not widely marketed and the global environment remains one of low global rates and ample liquidity.