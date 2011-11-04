* Robert Brown named head of bond group

* Chris Sullivan moved to new institutional role

Nov 4 Fidelity Investments on Friday shuffled executives running its large bond and money market funds.

Closely held Fidelity of Boston said it named Robert Brown president of its Bond Group. He replaces Christopher Sullivan, who was moved to the newly-created role of head of Institutional Fixed Income.

Brown had been president of Fidelity's Money Markets group, an area that has faced regulatory changes this year and volatile flows of investor cash. The group's president now will be Nancy Prior, previously a managing director of credit research for Fidelity.

All the roles are part of Fidelity's Fixed Income division, which has $729 billion in assets. The three executives will report to the division's president, Charles Morrison. Morrison said in a statement that the changes come as fixed income markets grow more complex. In his new job Sullivan will build Fidelity's fixed-income sales to institutional investors and review overseas opportunities.

Fidelity also said it named David Hamlin head of research for fixed income, a new role. Like Prior, Hamlin was previously a managing director of credit research and will report to Morrison. (Reporting by Ross Kerber, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)