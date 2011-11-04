* Robert Brown named head of bond group
* Chris Sullivan moved to new institutional role
Nov 4 Fidelity Investments on Friday shuffled
executives running its large bond and money market funds.
Closely held Fidelity of Boston said it named Robert Brown
president of its Bond Group. He replaces Christopher Sullivan,
who was moved to the newly-created role of head of
Institutional Fixed Income.
Brown had been president of Fidelity's Money Markets
group, an area that has faced regulatory changes this year and
volatile flows of investor cash. The group's president now will
be Nancy Prior, previously a managing director of credit
research for Fidelity.
All the roles are part of Fidelity's Fixed Income division,
which has $729 billion in assets. The three executives will
report to the division's president, Charles Morrison. Morrison
said in a statement that the changes come as fixed income
markets grow more complex. In his new job Sullivan will build
Fidelity's fixed-income sales to institutional investors and
review overseas opportunities.
Fidelity also said it named David Hamlin head of research
for fixed income, a new role. Like Prior, Hamlin was
previously a managing director of credit research and will
report to Morrison.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)