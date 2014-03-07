BRIEF-Transmontaigne Partners Q4 earnings per share $0.65
* Transmontaigne announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and the filing of its 2016 annual report on form 10-k
BOSTON, March 7 Fidelity Investments on Friday named Nancy Prior as president of its fixed-income unit, with more than $750 billion in assets.
Prior succeeds Charlie Morrison, who was named to run the closely held Boston company's $1.9 trillion asset management organization last month. Prior has been president of Fidelity's money markets and short duration bonds division.
* Wait-and-see mood before expected Fed hike limits movements
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in February, and the year-on-year gain was the largest in nearly five years, pointing to a steady rise inflation pressures.