BRIEF-KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 bln - WSJ, citing sources
LONDON, July 22 Fidelity Worldwide Investment said on Tuesday it planned to boost its UK equities team by acquiring the City Financial UK Opportunities Fund, led by market-beating manager Leigh Himsworth.
Himsworth, formerly head of equities at City Financial, has managed the 70 million pound ($119.51 million) fund since 2011 and during that time has returned 54.53 percent against the index return of 46.9 percent, Fidelity said in a statement.
Himsworth focuses on small and mid-cap stocks and has 20 years of experience in portfolio management having previously worked at Royal London Asset Management, Gartmore and Eden Financial. ($1 = 0.5857 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Huw Jones)
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage:
MADRID, March 16 Homebuilder Neinor Homes will price a planned March stock market flotation at 16.46 euros per share, it said on Thursday, valuing the company at 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in Spain's first listing of a residential builder in more than ten years.