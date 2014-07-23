BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
(Company corrects index return data in paragraph 2)
LONDON, July 22 Fidelity Worldwide Investment said on Tuesday it planned to boost its UK equities team by acquiring the City Financial UK Opportunities Fund, led by market-beating manager Leigh Himsworth.
Himsworth, formerly head of equities at City Financial, has managed the 70 million pound ($119.51 million) fund since 2011 and during that time has returned 54.53 percent against a return of 41.3 percent for the FTSE All-Share index, Fidelity said in a statement.
Himsworth focuses on small and mid-cap stocks and has 20 years of experience in portfolio management having previously worked at Royal London Asset Management, Gartmore and Eden Financial. ($1 = 0.5857 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, Editing by Huw Jones)
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
