BOSTON May 10 Fidelity Investments has tapped
one of its up-and-coming portfolio managers to run two new
mutual funds geared toward finding companies around the world
that have stable cash flow and a willingness to pay dividends.
Boston-based Fidelity, which manages $1.6 trillion in
assets, said on Thursday that Ramona Persaud would run two
global equity income funds.
It's the first time Fidelity has offered an equity income
fund with a global reach. It now offers 10 equity
income-oriented funds with more than $32 billion in assets under
management.
With near-zero interest rates in the United States and
financial turmoil in Europe, Fidelity is betting that investors
nearing retirement or already in retirement will embrace the two
funds that seek income-producing stocks around the globe.
Global stocks excluding the United States have delivered a
dividend yield between 2 percent and 3.5 percent over the past
decade, compared with a dividend yield of 1 percent to 2 percent
for U.S. stocks, according to Fidelity.
"The gap is even higher when a global equity income subset
of global equities is compared with global and U.S. equities," a
research report from the money manager said.
STOCKPILING CASH
And, against a backdrop of uncertainty, U.S.-based companies
are stockpiling cash on their balance sheets because they are
unsure of how to allocate their capital, Persaud told Reuters in
a telephone interview.
She will run the Fidelity Global Equity Income Fund
- available directly to investors - and the Fidelity
Advisor Global Equity Income Fund, which will be sold
through financial advisers.
"Global uncertainty is positive for this mandate," Persaud
said.
Not only are some companies interested in returning more
capital to shareholders in the form of dividends, their publicly
traded shares are getting beat up amid tepid economic growth.
Persaud said she plans to uncover the value that this fear
and uncertainty creates. She said she expects her funds to be
selective, owning 80 to 120 stocks.
BETTER DECISIONS
She describes herself as a citizen of the world. She has an
ethnic Asian heritage, but was born in Latin America and was
educated in the United States.
Persaud joined Fidelity about nine years ago as a research
analyst. She then managed portfolios that focused on U.S.
sectors that included construction, housing and banking. From
2008 to 2011, she was based in London as an assistant portfolio
manager on the Fidelity Diversified International Fund
.
Now based in Boston, Persaud plans to marry what she learned
during the first half of her career - picking U.S. stocks - with
the second half of her career - picking global stocks.
"I have a belief that dividend-paying companies have more
strict criteria in how they pay out capital," she said. "They
make better decisions because they have less to work with
because some of that capital is going to shareholders."
