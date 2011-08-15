* Boyce Greer pronounced dead at scene -Idaho officials

* Greer was leader in Fidelity Asset Management unit

BOSTON Aug 15 A top Fidelity institutional investments executive, Boyce Greer, died in a kayaking accident in Idaho on Sunday, local officials said.

Greer, 55, was fatally injured on the North Fork of the Payette River in an accident around 12:34 p.m. on Sunday, according to a statement from the Valley County Sheriff's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details about the accident were not immediately available, an official said.

"On behalf of everyone at Fidelity, we extend our sincere condolences to the Greer family," said Vincent Loporchio, spokesman for closely held Fidelity Investments of Boston.

"Boyce was more than just an accomplished business leader, he was an admired and greatly respected manager, colleague and friend," Loporchio said. "The entire Fidelity family is deeply saddened and will greatly miss him."

Greer, of New Hampshire, was an experienced kayaker, according to websites connected to the sport.

Fidelity, best known for its retail mutual funds, also provides services for institutional investors. Earlier this year, Greer was named head of institutional investments for Fidelity Asset Management, and vice chairman of its Pyramis Global Advisors institutional business.

Fidelity's Asset Management unit includes Pyramis, the FMR Co funds unit and the Asset Allocation division for retirement and educational savings plans. Greer reported to Fidelity President Ronald O'Hanley. (Reporting by Ross Kerber. Editing by Robert MacMillan)