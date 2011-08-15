* Boyce Greer pronounced dead at scene - Idaho officials

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Aug 15 A top Fidelity institutional investments executive, Boyce Greer, died in a kayaking accident in Idaho on Sunday, local officials said.

Greer, 55, was fatally injured on the North Fork of the Payette River in an accident around 12:34 p.m. EDT on Sunday, according to a statement from the Valley County Sheriff's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details about the accident were not immediately available, an official said.

"On behalf of everyone at Fidelity, we extend our sincere condolences to the Greer family," said Vincent Loporchio, spokesman for closely held Fidelity Investments of Boston.

"Boyce was more than just an accomplished business leader, he was an admired and greatly respected manager, colleague and friend," Loporchio said. "The entire Fidelity family is deeply saddened and will greatly miss him."

Greer, of New Hampshire, leaves a wife and three daughters, Fidelity said. He was an experienced kayaker, according to websites connected to the sport. A filing to the North Carolina Secretary of State's office lists him as an officer of kayak manufacturer LiquidLogic in that state.

Fidelity, best known for its retail mutual funds, also provides services for institutional investors. Earlier this year, Greer was named head of institutional investments for Fidelity Asset Management and vice chairman of its Pyramis Global Advisors business, which manages money for larger clients.

The job made Greer one of Fidelity's top investment executives. Fidelity's Asset Management unit includes Pyramis and the FMR Co funds unit that runs well-known mutual funds like Magellan and Contrafund. It also includes the Asset Allocation division for retirement and educational savings plans that Greer had previously run.

His replacement, Derek Young, reported to Greer, as did Fidelity's leaders for bond and money market investing. Greer himself had reported to Fidelity President Ronald O'Hanley.

Previously Greer had been head of equity research for Fidelity and president of Fidelity's fixed income division.

According to a company biography, Greer joined Fidelity in 1987. He was born in 1956 and in 1978 earned a bachelor's degree from Harvard University, where he also later earned two degrees in public policy.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Robert MacMillan and Richard Chang)