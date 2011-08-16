* Boyce Greer suffers fatal head trauma -- Idaho official
* Greer was leader in Fidelity Asset Management unit
* Greer also involved in kayak industry
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, Aug 15 A leading Fidelity executive,
Boyce Greer, died in a kayaking accident in Idaho on Sunday,
local officials said, a tragic end for an investment executive
who was also well-known for his love of the sport.
Greer, 55, was fatally injured after his kayak flipped over
as he paddled down the North Fork of the Payette River Sunday
afternoon, officials from the Valley County Sheriff's Office
said.
Lt. Dan Smith said in a telephone interview that Greer died
from head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Greer had recently been named a leader of Fidelity
Investments' big Asset Management unit, making him one of its
top investment executives.
Smith said Greer and a friend had been paddling a fast and
shallow section of rapids known as "The Golf Course," popular
with experienced kayakers, which Greer had navigated before.
Greer had righted his kayak after it turned over several
times during the run, Smith said, but then it flipped and
stayed upside down. He said Greer apparently suffered the fatal
injury before his friend could connect a line to the boat and
get him to shore.
The river runs along a scenic stretch of State Highway 55.
Smith said several passers-by called in reports of a kayak
floating upside down,
SECOND DEATH
The accident occurred near the spot where another New
England kayaker went missing in June, 19-year-old Stephen
Forster of Connecticut. Forster's body was later recovered
downstream.
"It appears both of these guys were victims of fatigue,"
Smith said. While paddling "if you don't get out and take a
break, it will just wear you down."
Greer, of New Hampshire, leaves a wife and three daughters,
Fidelity said.
Greer joined the closely-held Boston company in 1987 and
worked his way up the ranks. His death drew much attention on
the Internet and from the company.
"On behalf of everyone at Fidelity, we extend our sincere
condolences to the Greer family," said Fidelity spokesman
Vincent Loporchio.
"Boyce was more than just an accomplished business leader,
he was an admired and greatly respected manager, colleague and
friend," Loporchio said. "The entire Fidelity family is deeply
saddened and will greatly miss him."
KAYAK INVESTOR
Along with his financial career, kayak-oriented websites
made clear Greer's involvement with the sport. He was one of
the primary owners of Legacy Paddlesports, a North Carolina
maker of kayaks.
Legacy Paddlesports said in a statement, "While we knew
Boyce principally as a committed and accomplished whitewater
paddler, a great business partner and mentor, and a constant
friend, we always knew that he was a husband and father first
and foremost."
Fidelity, best known for its retail mutual funds, also
provides services for institutional investors. Earlier this
year, Greer was named head of institutional investments for
Fidelity Asset Management and vice chairman of its Pyramis
Global Advisors business, which manages money for larger
clients.
Fidelity's Asset Management unit includes Pyramis and the
FMR Co funds unit that runs well-known mutual funds like
Magellan and Contrafund. It also includes the Asset Allocation
division for retirement and educational savings plans that
Greer had previously run.
His replacement, Derek Young, reported to Greer, as did
Fidelity's leaders for bond and money market investing. Greer
himself had reported to Fidelity President Ronald O'Hanley.
Previously Greer had been head of equity research for
Fidelity and president of Fidelity's fixed income division.
