By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Aug 15 A leading Fidelity executive, Boyce Greer, died in a kayaking accident in Idaho on Sunday, local officials said, a tragic end for an investment executive who was also well-known for his love of the sport.

Greer, 55, was fatally injured after his kayak flipped over as he paddled down the North Fork of the Payette River Sunday afternoon, officials from the Valley County Sheriff's Office said.

Lt. Dan Smith said in a telephone interview that Greer died from head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Greer had recently been named a leader of Fidelity Investments' big Asset Management unit, making him one of its top investment executives.

Smith said Greer and a friend had been paddling a fast and shallow section of rapids known as "The Golf Course," popular with experienced kayakers, which Greer had navigated before.

Greer had righted his kayak after it turned over several times during the run, Smith said, but then it flipped and stayed upside down. He said Greer apparently suffered the fatal injury before his friend could connect a line to the boat and get him to shore.

The river runs along a scenic stretch of State Highway 55. Smith said several passers-by called in reports of a kayak floating upside down,

SECOND DEATH

The accident occurred near the spot where another New England kayaker went missing in June, 19-year-old Stephen Forster of Connecticut. Forster's body was later recovered downstream.

"It appears both of these guys were victims of fatigue," Smith said. While paddling "if you don't get out and take a break, it will just wear you down."

Greer, of New Hampshire, leaves a wife and three daughters, Fidelity said.

Greer joined the closely-held Boston company in 1987 and worked his way up the ranks. His death drew much attention on the Internet and from the company.

"On behalf of everyone at Fidelity, we extend our sincere condolences to the Greer family," said Fidelity spokesman Vincent Loporchio.

"Boyce was more than just an accomplished business leader, he was an admired and greatly respected manager, colleague and friend," Loporchio said. "The entire Fidelity family is deeply saddened and will greatly miss him."

KAYAK INVESTOR

Along with his financial career, kayak-oriented websites made clear Greer's involvement with the sport. He was one of the primary owners of Legacy Paddlesports, a North Carolina maker of kayaks.

Legacy Paddlesports said in a statement, "While we knew Boyce principally as a committed and accomplished whitewater paddler, a great business partner and mentor, and a constant friend, we always knew that he was a husband and father first and foremost."

Fidelity, best known for its retail mutual funds, also provides services for institutional investors. Earlier this year, Greer was named head of institutional investments for Fidelity Asset Management and vice chairman of its Pyramis Global Advisors business, which manages money for larger clients.

Fidelity's Asset Management unit includes Pyramis and the FMR Co funds unit that runs well-known mutual funds like Magellan and Contrafund. It also includes the Asset Allocation division for retirement and educational savings plans that Greer had previously run.

His replacement, Derek Young, reported to Greer, as did Fidelity's leaders for bond and money market investing. Greer himself had reported to Fidelity President Ronald O'Hanley.

Previously Greer had been head of equity research for Fidelity and president of Fidelity's fixed income division. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Robert MacMillan and Richard Chang)