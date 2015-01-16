PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 Insurance company Fidelity & Guaranty Life said Chief Executive Lee Launer would retire at the end of April to "pursue outside interests".
The company named President Christopher Littlefield as Launer's replacement.
Littlefield, who joined Fidelity as president last year, was formerly CEO of Aviva USA Corp. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
March 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, March 27 Asian stocks are set to start the week on a cautious note as President Donald Trump's stunning failure to get healthcare reform passed raised concerns about the prospects for his plans to use fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth.