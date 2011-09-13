INSIGHT-Venezuela falls behind on oil-for-loan deals with China, Russia
* Oil-for-loan deals hamper ability to sell to other customers
BOSTON, Sept 13 In announcing on Tuesday that Jeff Feingold will take over the $17 billion Magellan Fund, Fidelity Investments is turning to a manager already running the $1 billion Trend Fund. The following table shows the top positions of the two funds as of the end of July:
MAGELLAN
Company Percentage of net assets
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) 4.4
Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) 3.3
Corning Inc (GLW.N) 3.2
Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) 2.5
Google Inc (GOOG.O) 2.2
Percent invested in U.S. stocks: 77 percent
TREND FUND
Company Percentage of net assets
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) 7.4
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) 4.5
Google Inc (GOOG.O) 3.8
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) 2.5
Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH.O) 2.1
Percent invested in U.S. stocks: 90 percent
Source: Fidelity filings
(Reporting by Ross Kerber and Aaron Pressman; Editing by Richard Chang)
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 U.S. wheat supplies were seen shrinking below market estimates as the export outlook brightened despite ample global stocks and a firm dollar that had been seen as a brake on overseas demand, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 9 OPEC members have reportedly achieved a high level of compliance with the production cuts announced in November but their efforts to ramp up output ahead of the accord have left the market with a nasty hangover from 2016.