* Fidelity used plan's income to pay own expenses-judge
* ABB failed to obtain discounts for retirement plan-judge
* Judge orders ABB and Fidelity to pay combined $36.9 mln
(Adds background, comment from ABB, plaintiff's attorney)
April 2 Fidelity Investments and ABB Inc
violated federal law by causing ABB employees and retirees to
pay excessive fees in their 401(k) plan, a U.S. judge has ruled.
"Instead of getting lower fees for ABB employees in their
401(k) plan, ABB and Fidelity used employees' retirement assets
to benefit themselves," said Jerome Schlicter, the lead trial
lawyer for the plaintiffs.
U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey ruled on March 31 that
Fidelity and ABB, sponsor of the retirement plan, breached their
fiduciary trust. She ordered manufacturer ABB to pay $35.2
million and Fidelity to pay $1.7 million for losses.
Boston-based Fidelity, the largest 401(k) provider in the
United States, said the vast majority of the claims brought
against the company in the case were dismissed. Company
spokesman Vincent Loporchio called the only finding against
Fidelity "a technical violation."
He said Fidelity's fees and compensation from the retirement
plan were reasonable.
ABB Inc, a unit of Swiss manufacturer ABB Ltd,
said it was reviewing the decision and weighing whether to
appeal, a company spokesman said.
Judge Laughrey, from the Western District of Missouri said
in her order that ABB's violation of fiduciary duties included
its failure to monitor recordkeeping costs and to negotiate
rebates from Fidelity on behalf of the retirement plan.
Fidelity breached its fiduciary duties to the plan when it
used float income -- interest earned from plan assets -- to pay
for bank expenses that should have been borne by Fidelity, the
judge said in her order.
Judge Laughrey's 81-page ruling came after a four-week trial
in January 2010. The judge said she rejected the plaintiffs'
claims for global damages, which were based on the assumption
ABB's breaches infected all of its investment decisions for the
retirement plans.
"While the court is suspicious that the relationship between
ABB and Fidelity Trust infected more than the specific instances
identified in this order, the court cannot rely on suspicion and
therefore rejects plaintiffs' global damage theory," the judge
said.
But the judge outlined how Fidelity lost money on providing
corporate services to ABB but made a substantial profit as the
recordkeeper of the retirement plans.
The judge said ABB, for example, selected more expensive
mutual fund share classes for the retirement plans when cheaper
ones were available.
"ABB and the employee benefits committee violated their
fiduciary duties to the plan when they agreed to pay to Fidelity
an amount that exceeded market costs for plan services in order
to subsidize the corporate services provided to ABB by
Fidelity," the judge said.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and
Steve Orlofsky)