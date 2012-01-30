MUMBAI Jan 30 Fidelity Investments is in
talks to sell its India mutual fund business, a report on the
Economic Times website said citing a person with direct
knowledge of the development.
Fidelity is seeking a valuation of 10 billion rupees ($202
million) for the asset management arm, the report said, adding
the assets may attract interest from a large number of fund
houses including Goldman Sachs Asset Management Company.
A spokesman for Fidelity Investment's asset management arm
in India did not immediately respond to a mail from Reuters
seeking comment.
Fidelity started operations in India in 2004 and managed
assets worth about 90 billion rupees as of end 2011, the report
said citing data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India.
($1=49.5 rupees)
(Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee)