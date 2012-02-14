Feb 14 Fidelity Growth Partners, the private equity arm of Fidelity Worldwide Investment, along with existing investors have invested 2 billion rupees ($40.6 million) in Aptuit Laurus Pvt Ltd, an unlisted Indian pharma company.

Chava Satyanarayana, founder and CEO of Aptuit Laurus, also invested along with Fidelity, the private equity fund said in a statement.

Based in Hyderabad in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, Aptuit Laurus is a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients for anti-retroviral, oncological and nutraceutical products, it said.

Private equity funds invested $10.58 billion of capital across 501 deals in 2011, up more than a fifth compared with $8.47 billion across 416 deals in 2010, according to data from industry tracker VCCircle.com.

