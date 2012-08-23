UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MUMBAI Aug 23 Fidelity Growth Partners, the private equity arm of Fidelity Worldwide Investment, said on Thursday it will invest about $20 million in Indian data analytics services provider AbsolutData against a minority stake.
The funds would be used to scale up AbsolutData's global delivery footprint to meet demand for advanced and big data analytics, both the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts