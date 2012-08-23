MUMBAI Aug 23 Fidelity Growth Partners, the private equity arm of Fidelity Worldwide Investment, said on Thursday it will invest about $20 million in Indian data analytics services provider AbsolutData against a minority stake.

The funds would be used to scale up AbsolutData's global delivery footprint to meet demand for advanced and big data analytics, both the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)