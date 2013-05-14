BOSTON May 14 Fidelity Investments said on
Tuesday it received permission from U.S. regulators to open its
own actively managed exchange-traded funds, as the mutual fund
firm seeks to catch up in the faster-growing ETF segment.
Boston-based Fidelity in December filed an application to
set up a series of actively managed ETFs with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, and the agency approved the request last
week, spokesman Jeff Cathie said.
Fidelity is expected to open a line of ETFs focused on
various sectors of the U.S. equity market, but Cathie declined
to comment on specific plans. "While we are pleased that the SEC
has issued an order granting our requested relief, we continue
to evaluate the product needs of our clients and it would be
premature to discuss our ETF product plans at this time," he
said.
Similar to mutual funds, ETFs own a basket of stocks, bonds
or other investments. But ETF shares trade in real time on an
exchange while mutual funds shares are priced and can be bought
and sold only once a day.
The SEC has previously approved similar active ETF
applications from other mutual fund companies, including T. Rowe
Price Group and Franklin Resources. All are far
behind market leader BlackRock, which primarily operates
passively managed ETFs.