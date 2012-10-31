MUMBAI Oct 31 Fidelity Growth Partners, the private equity arm of Fidelity Worldwide Investment, has invested $75 million in Indian medical equipment supplier Trivitron Healthcare, both the companies said in a statement.

The funds would be used for expansion plans of the company, the statement added.

The investment also provides partial exits for ePlanet Ventures and Headland Capital, who have been invested in Trivitron since 2007, it said.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, an arm of Kotak Mahindra Bank , was the advisor to the transaction, it added. (Reporting by Indulal PM;Editing by Sunil Nair)