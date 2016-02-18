BOSTON Feb 18 Boston asset manager Fidelity Investments on Thursday reported operating income of $3.2 billion in 2015 for its financial services unit, down slightly from $3.4 billion in 2014.

Closely held Fidelity said total assets under management grew 1 percent to $2.04 trillion in 2015. Its actively managed stock portfolios saw outflows of $18.8 billion as investors preferred less-expensive index funds. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Bernadette Baum)