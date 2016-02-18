BRIEF-BoC's Poloz: in scenario of shock in Canada, there is some room to maneuver
* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: as U.S. Federal Reserve starts to tighten rates, we'll import some of that rise naturally
BOSTON Feb 18 Boston asset manager Fidelity Investments on Thursday reported operating income of $3.2 billion in 2015 for its financial services unit, down slightly from $3.4 billion in 2014.
Closely held Fidelity said total assets under management grew 1 percent to $2.04 trillion in 2015. Its actively managed stock portfolios saw outflows of $18.8 billion as investors preferred less-expensive index funds. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: as U.S. Federal Reserve starts to tighten rates, we'll import some of that rise naturally
WASHINGTON, April 12 A Democratic U.S. senator pressed Deutsche Bank on Wednesday to release information about issues including President Donald Trump's debt and any bank meetings with Trump administration officials, saying he had "great concern" about possible conflicts of interest.