By Tim McLaughlin
| BOSTON, April 9
BOSTON, April 9 Fidelity Investments Chief
Executive Officer Abigail Johnson is betting part of her
personal fortune on several companies developing cancer
treatments, including three that have recently announced plans
for initial public offerings.
In recent months, biopharmaceutical investments made on
behalf of the 53-year-old billionaire and her siblings either
have surged in value or have advanced further toward their stock
market debuts.
Johnson has made her investments through Impresa Management
LLC, whose key shareholders include trusts for her and two
siblings, Edward C. Johnson IV and Elizabeth Johnson, according
to recent disclosures with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Abigail Johnson, who runs the No. 2 U.S. mutual fund
company, was a pre-IPO investor in Coherus BioSciences Inc
. Coherus, whose shares have more than doubled since
going public in November, is developing a biosimilar drug for
Neulasta, a medicine that boosts the body's immune system during
chemotherapy.
Impresa owned Coherus shares worth $10 million on Dec. 31,
filings show. The stock's value has climbed more than 60 percent
since then.
Impresa has $2.3 billion in assets under management. One of
its biggest holdings at the end of last year was a $353 million
stake in Chinese Internet commerce company Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd, SEC filings show.
Johnson also is poised to capitalize on the stock market
debuts of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc, ViewRay Inc and
Blueprint Medicines Corp, SEC filings show.
United Kingdom-based Adaptimmune this week disclosed plans
to raise up to $150 million in an IPO to help advance
cancer-fighting therapies that use white blood cells.
Adaptimmune's investors include Beacon Bioventures, which
has Impresa as a general partner. Beacon owns about 13.6 million
preferred shares in the company, SEC filings show.
Beacon and Impresa hold about a 23 percent stake in
Cleveland-based ViewRay, which filed for a $64 million IPO in
February and makes an MRI machine that targets soft-tissue
tumors with radiation.
In a similar arrangement, Beacon and Impresa own 42 percent
of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Blueprint Medicines. The
company filed for a $100 million IPO last month, with plans to
use the proceeds to advance the development of its anti-cancer
treatments.
Forbes estimates Johnson's net worth at about $13 billion.
She declined to comment for this story.
Fidelity spokesman Vincent Loporchio said the investments
were private holdings and did not affect the company's mutual
funds.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)