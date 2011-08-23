* Internal promotions follow death of Boyce Greer
* Charlie Morrison now president of fixed income division
BOSTON Aug 23 Fidelity Investments said on
Tuesday it has given new duties to three executives after the
sudden death of Boyce Greer, head of a key institutional
investments group.
Greer, who was 55 years old, died in a kayaking accident on
Aug. 14 along the North Fork of the Payette River in Idaho. He
had been head of institutional investments for Fidelity Asset
Management, Fidelity's main investment arm.
Closely-held Fidelity said it named Charlie Morrison to be
president of fixed income for Fidelity Asset Management. In his
new role, Morrison will supervise two people who previously
reported to Greer, bonds president Chris Sullivan and money
markets president Bob Brown.
Morrison previously ran money markets and bonds operations,
and most recently oversaw several "strategic projects,"
Fidelity said. Morrison will also take on the title of
vice-chairman of Pyramis Global Advisors, which manages money
for larger clients, a title once held by Greer.
Morrison will now report to Fidelity president Ron
O'Hanley, as will two other executives who previously reported
to Greer. They are Derek Young, recently named to head
Fidelity's Asset Allocation division whose products include
college and retirement-savings plans; and Young Chin, Chief
Investment Officer of of Pyramis.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Andre Grenon)