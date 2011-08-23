* Internal promotions follow death of Boyce Greer

* Charlie Morrison now president of fixed income division

BOSTON Aug 23 Fidelity Investments said on Tuesday it has given new duties to three executives after the sudden death of Boyce Greer, head of a key institutional investments group.

Greer, who was 55 years old, died in a kayaking accident on Aug. 14 along the North Fork of the Payette River in Idaho. He had been head of institutional investments for Fidelity Asset Management, Fidelity's main investment arm.

Closely-held Fidelity said it named Charlie Morrison to be president of fixed income for Fidelity Asset Management. In his new role, Morrison will supervise two people who previously reported to Greer, bonds president Chris Sullivan and money markets president Bob Brown.

Morrison previously ran money markets and bonds operations, and most recently oversaw several "strategic projects," Fidelity said. Morrison will also take on the title of vice-chairman of Pyramis Global Advisors, which manages money for larger clients, a title once held by Greer.

Morrison will now report to Fidelity president Ron O'Hanley, as will two other executives who previously reported to Greer. They are Derek Young, recently named to head Fidelity's Asset Allocation division whose products include college and retirement-savings plans; and Young Chin, Chief Investment Officer of of Pyramis. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Andre Grenon)