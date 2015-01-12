(Corrects name to Conroy from Conway in second and fourth
paragraphs)
By John McCrank
NEW YORK Jan 12 Bermuda-headquartered asset
manager Fidelity Worldwide Investment said on Monday it hired
Brian Conroy, formerly president of U.S.-based Fidelity Capital
Markets, as president of financial services.
Conroy replaced Thomas Balk, who stepped down at the end of
last year from Fidelity Worldwide, which manages around $300
billion in assets. Fidelity Worldwide is the financial services
business of FIL Limited, which is a separate company from
U.S.-based Fidelity Investments, and does not operate in North
America. Both companies are private.
Thomas Tesauro, head of Fidelity's prime brokerage services,
has taken on the role of interim president of Fidelity Capital
Markets, which is the institutional trading arm of Boston-based
Fidelity Investments, while the company searches for a permanent
replacement for Conroy.
Conroy, who was a regular representative for Fidelity at
market structure conferences in the United States, has relocated
to London from Boston for the job. He reports to Abigail
Johnson, who is chairwoman of FIL and is also chief executive
officer of Fidelity Investments.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)