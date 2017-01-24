EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON Jan 24 Three U.S. banking regulatory agencies said on Tuesday they had fined ServiceLink Holdings LLC, a unit of Fidelity National Financial Inc, $65 million for improper actions by its predecessor company, Lender Processing Services Inc.
The penalty was imposed by the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for actions by LPS "which resulted in significant deficiencies in the foreclosure-related services that LPS provided to mortgage servicers," the agencies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.