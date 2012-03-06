March 6 Fidelity National Information Services Inc late on Monday sold $700 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC AMT $700 MLN COUPON 5 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 5 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/19/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 299 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A (Editing by James Dalgleish)