BRIEF-Gartner announces pricing of some senior notes
* Gartner announces pricing of $800 million 5.125% senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON Jan 22 Fidelity Investments' asset management head Ron O'Hanley will leave the company at the end of February, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
The closely held Boston company said it plans to replace O'Hanley with an internal successor in the coming weeks.
SANTIAGO, March 16 Chile's central bank cut the benchmark interest rate 25 basis points to 3.0 percent at its monthly meeting on Thursday, as expected, and indicated additional easing could be required.
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage: