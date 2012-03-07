BOSTON, March 7 Fidelity Investments, hit by another year of massive outflows in its stable of stock mutual funds, said operating profit in 2011 rose 13 percent to $3.3 billion.

Fidelity said it experienced total outflows of $20.1 billion in 2011. But equity funds continue to bleed assets, experiencing outflows of $46.1 billion, Fidelity said in its annual report to shareholders. Money market funds had outflows of $16.1 billion during the year.

Fidelity said overall equity performance lagged the prior year, with equity funds outperforming 53 percent of peers in 2011, down from 59 percent in 2010. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)